ELM Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. 75,638,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,929,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

