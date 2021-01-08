ELM Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

