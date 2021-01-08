ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.