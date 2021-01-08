ELM Advisors LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,937,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 101,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,127. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

