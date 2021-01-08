ELM Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after purchasing an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,863. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

