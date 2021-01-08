Ellington Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,479% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of EFC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

