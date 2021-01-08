Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.36.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

