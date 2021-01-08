Ellaism Price Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $330,517.17 and $68.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.46 or 0.03066567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,557,513 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,182 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

