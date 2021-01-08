Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF remained flat at $$53.60 during trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

