Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading Up 8.9%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 464,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 383,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

The company has a market cap of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.14 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

