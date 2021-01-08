Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.24. 41,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,940. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.63. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.82.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.9328055 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

