Electroneum (ETN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and $1.28 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,224,611,501 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

