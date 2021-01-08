Education Ecosystem Price Down 18.4% This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $34,713.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

