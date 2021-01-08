EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

