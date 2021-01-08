Edgeless (EDG) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $468,690.85 and $737.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00286931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.62 or 0.02689391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012964 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

