Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

EC stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

