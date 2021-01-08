EchoLink Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $165,957.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

