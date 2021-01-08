Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBIX opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

