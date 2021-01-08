Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.05.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.