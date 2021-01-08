Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
