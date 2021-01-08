EasyFi (EASY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00011928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.