East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.52. 1,570,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 998,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

