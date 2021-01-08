East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.52. 1,570,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 998,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.
EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
