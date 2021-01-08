East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

