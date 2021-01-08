East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,817. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $58.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

