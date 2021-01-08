Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. 796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,499. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,342. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.