E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.06 ($10.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average of €9.61. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.