E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.06 ($10.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average of €9.61. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.