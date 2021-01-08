Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $408.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.