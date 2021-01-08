Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 3,041,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,469,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.