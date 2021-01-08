Dynamic (DYN) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $47,537.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,305.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.83 or 0.02959448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00422024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.18 or 0.01084652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00354359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00171682 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,241,431 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.