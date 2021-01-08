DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Up 9.5%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.36. 136,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 103,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. Stephens began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $458.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.