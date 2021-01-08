DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 90,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

