Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) versus Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Head to Head Analysis

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dundee alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dundee and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -313.10% -26.39% -16.51% Value Line 41.67% 31.62% 15.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and Value Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 5.19 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Value Line $40.30 million 7.53 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Summary

Value Line beats Dundee on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.