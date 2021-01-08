Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 236,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 178,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

