Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

PLOW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $989.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

