DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

NYSE DASH opened at $152.77 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

