Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.00. 831,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 571,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

UFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Domtar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 256,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

