Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,674. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

