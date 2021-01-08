Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.27.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

