Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,176 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.18. 130,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,920. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $241.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

