Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,336 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,212,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.56. 23,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,240. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

