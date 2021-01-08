Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

Shares of MA traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $352.09. 76,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.