Diversified Trust Co Purchases 100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $57,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $28.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.80. 803,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.03.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

