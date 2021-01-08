Diversified Trust Co Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

