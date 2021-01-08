Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

