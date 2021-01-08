Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.35.

DFS stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

