Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.33. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 635,040 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

