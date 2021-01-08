Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $168,042.68 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68.
Shares of DIOD opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
