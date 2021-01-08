Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $168,042.68 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

