Dinero (DIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,065.40 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dinero has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.