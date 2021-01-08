Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 765,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 658,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

