Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 765,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 658,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
