Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.60 or 0.02658350 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

