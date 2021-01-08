DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,205. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,980.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,910 shares of company stock worth $8,747,207 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

